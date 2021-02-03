India likely to get 97.1 million Covid-19 doses through Covax
India may get 97.1 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 through the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX facility, as it has been indicated at COVAX's interim distribution forecast, published on February 3. The vaccines will be from Pune's Serum Institute of India, which India has already bought for the first phase of vaccination that started in the country from January 16. These doses will be in addition to India's direct deal with Pune's Serum Institute of India as this is being done by Covax facility, which will also cover several other countries.
India fastest nation to reach 4 million Covid-19 vaccination mark in 18 days: Govt
The amount of the doses are in proportion to population size. According to the document, Pakistan will be getting 17.2 million doses, Nigeria 16 million, Indonesia 13.7 million, Bangladesh 12.8 million and Brazil 10.6 million.
Covax was set up to counter vaccine nationalism, keeping in mind the situation of the lower-income countries which might be left behind in the global vaccine race. It is backed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.
Covax will be distributing Oxford vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but India will get Oxford vaccine from the facility.
According to its document, it will distribute 240 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, licensed to Serum Institute, 96 million doses of Astrazeneca-Oxford vaccine, under the advance purchase agreement between Gavi and Astrazenecam and 1.2 million doses of Pfizer vaccine. This will be the first vaccine distribution under Covax estimated to begin late February, depending on WHO's emergency-use licence.
Jayalalithaa's memorial is likely to be one of the stops for Sasikala when she returns to Chennai.
Vitriolic slogans, sarcastic songs go viral in poll-bound Bengal
On Tuesday, former forest minister Rajib Banerjee, who joined the BJP at Amit Shah's Delhi residence on January 30, raised eyebrows by dishing out his adaptation of the chief minister's most popular slogan on the eve of the historic 2011 assembly polls that ended the Left's 34-year-long regime.
