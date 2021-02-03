India fastest nation to reach 4 million Covid-19 vaccination mark in 18 days: Govt

India has become the fastest country to have vaccinated over four million people against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in 18 days, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Wednesday when 41,38,918 health and frontline workers have been administered the shot.

“As on 1st February, 2021, India was among the top five countries in terms of number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered to people. India continues to undertake its vaccination drive at a fast pace,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Pointing to more achievements in the Covid-19 battle, the government said that 14 states and Union territories including, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam, have not reported any fatalities related to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The country’s active caseload has also dipped below 160,100, which is a mere 1.49% of the total positive cases while recoveries from the disease have surpassed 10.46 million. “With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues,” the health ministry said.

Also, on Wednesday a one-day jump of 11,039 new confirmed cases was recorded and as many as 14,225 new recoveries were registered in the same period. It has led to a net decline of 3,296 cases from the total active caseload, according to the health ministry. Over 85% of the newly recovered cases were recorded in states with Kerala on top with 5,747 recoveries followed by Maharashtra(4,011) and Tamil Nadu (521).

India is currently inoculating frontline workers with two vaccines- Serum Institute of India’s Oxford astrazeneca vaccine ‘Covidshield’ and Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed Covaxin. In the first phase health and frontline workers are being immunised while in the second phase those above 50 years and those in the high risk group will be given the shot.