PM Modi listens to Muslim countries, not Muslims of India: Owaisi on Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the BJP took action again Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal only after Muslim countries raised their voices. No action was taken when the Muslims of the country were raising the same issue, Owaisi said in Maharashtra's Latur where he addressed a rally. "We are angry that the prime minister (Narendra Modi) did not pay heed to the Muslims who are residents of this country. But when the anger of people in foreign countries came out on social media, the action was taken," Owaisi said without naming either Nupur Sharma or Naveen Jindal, but said both should be arrested for their controversial remarks about the Prophet. Also Read: Ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma gets police security amid ‘threats’ over Prophet remark

The leaders should not get rehabilitated after six or eight months, Owaisi said adding, "If you think that those tweets and the language used was wrong, it is the government's responsibility that a case is registered against them and they are arrested, then it will be justice."

The BJP on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal for their controversial statements on Prophet. "If today I use unparliamentary words against PM Modi, the BJP will raise 'arrest Owaisi' slogans from tomorrow morning. But here 10 days passed and we raised the issue, but PM Modi took action after Muslim countries protested," Owaisi said.

Indonesia, the UAE, the Maldives, Jordan, Bahrain and Libya have joined Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Afghanistan to have raised the issue of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal's hurtful religious comments.

The Maharashtra Police have summoned Nupur Sharma in a case filed against her comments made on a television channel debate. A Delhi Police official said Nupur Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she has been receiving threats over her remarks.

