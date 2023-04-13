India logs 10,158 new Covid cases registering huge 30% spike in infections

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2023 09:41 AM IST

India reported 10,158 new Covid cases on Thursday, healthy ministry data showed as active infections soared to 44,998. On Wednesday, the country had witnessed a significant jump in Covid cases with 7,830 cases recorded while on Tuesday, a total of 5,676 cases were reported.

A total of 4,42,10,127 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate rising to 98.71%. Meanwhile, with 19 new fatalities, the death toll due the disease has increased to 5,31,035. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%, the helth ministry data revealed.

