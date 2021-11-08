India logs 11,451 new Covid cases, 266 daily deaths; active caseload lowest in 262 days

With 11,451 new Covid-19 infections, India witnessed a slight spike in its daily new cases on Monday as the total caseload in the country reached 34,366,987. Also, 266 more people succumbed to the disease on the day as the death toll mounted to 461,057.

While the fresh cases on the day increased from the 10,853 cases reported on Sunday, the daily deaths fell significantly. On Sunday, the country had reported 526 fatalities.

The active caseload continued to reduce and was recorded at 142,826, a decrease of 2019 cases from the 144,845 cases previously. The Union ministry of health and family welfare said that the current active caseload was the lowest in 262 days.

“The Active Caseload is presently at 1,42,826 is lowest in 262 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.42% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the daily new recoveries continued to remain higher than the fresh cases on the day after 13,204 more people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

With this the total recoveries reached 33,763,104 and the recovery rate stood at 98.24%. The ministry said that this rate was the highest since March 2020.

Medical workers in the country have tested 870,058 samples for the disease in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. So far 616,071,949 tests have been conducted in the country.

“Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.26% remains less than 2% for the last 45 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.32%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 35 days and below 3% for 70 consecutive days now,” the ministry further noted.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered under the country’s vaccination drive exceeded the 108.47-crore mark on the day, the ministry said.

“With the administration of 23,84,096 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108.47 Cr (1,08,47,23,042) as per provisional reports till 7 am today (Monday),” the ministry said.