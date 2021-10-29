India logs 14,348 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 2K cases lower than yesterday

India recorded 14,348 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which is nearly 2,000 cases lower than those on Thursday, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday. With this, the nationwide tally now stands at 34,246,157 and the death toll climbed to 457,191 with 805 daily fatalities, the health ministry's dashboard showed. On Thursday, India logged 16,156 fresh infections.

The daily rise in new Covid-19 cases has been below 30,000 for 36 straight days and less than 50,000 new infections have been reported for the 125 consecutive days now.

Active cases rose by 345 to stand at 161,334 in the same period, according to data released by the health ministry at 8am. Active cases constitute 0.47 per cent of total cases and the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands 98.2 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

As many as 12,84,552 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 60,58,85,769. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33,627,632 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, it said.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the Centre will soon start a mega Covid-19 vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak' in poor-performing districts aiming to achieve full vaccination by the end of November. "We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," Mandaviya told reporters.

Seventy-seven per cent of the eligible population in India has been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the first dose while 32 per cent people have received both doses, he said. "More than 10 crores people have not taken the second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for the second dose should take the vaccine," Mandaviya added.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.