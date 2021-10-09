Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India logs 19,740 new Covid-19 cases; daily infections 7% lower than yesterday
india news

India logs 19,740 new Covid-19 cases; daily infections 7% lower than yesterday

At 236,643, the active caseload is at its lowest in 206 days, the Union health ministry said.
A person gets his antigen testing at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan (W) on Friday.. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 10:16 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Fresh infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country fell below the 20,000-mark as 19,740 people tested positive for the viral illness, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday. This is a fall of a little over 7 per cent from yesterday, when the daily case count stood at 21,257.

After this latest rise, the cumulative Covid-19 infection tally was at 33,935,309, data showed.

Also, as per Saturday's data, 23,070 more patients were discharged after recovering, taking the total number of such cases to 33,248,291, with the recovery rate rising to 97.98 per cent. The recovery rate is at its highest since March last year, the Union health ministry noted in a statement. The number of fatalities due to the infection rose to 450,375, as 248 more patients succumbed to it. Deaths constitute 1.33 per cent of the overall caseload.

The number of active patients, meanwhile, slumped further to 236,643, registering a fall of 3578 cases, the bulletin showed. This is their lowest count in 206 days, while their contribution in the national tally, at 0.70 per cent, is the lowest since March last year, the health ministry said.

RELATED STORIES

The ministry also noted that the latest daily positivity rate stood at 1.56 per cent, while weekly positivity rate was at 1.62 per cent. This is for the 40th and 106th straight days, respectively, that these have been below the 3 per cent mark.

In terms of vaccination, India's cumulative vaccination coverage is nearing the 940 million mark, as 939,915,323 doses of a Covid-19 jab have been administered since January 16, when the nationwide inoculation drive commenced. Of these, 7,912,202 doses were administered on October 8.

