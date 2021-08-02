Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India records 40,134 new Covid-19 cases, 422 deaths; positivity rate at 2.81%
india news

India records 40,134 new Covid-19 cases, 422 deaths; positivity rate at 2.81%

At present, there are 4,13,718 active Covid-19 cases, which is 1.3 per cent of the total infections.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 09:40 AM IST
A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of passengers arriving from outstation trains at CSMT station, in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

India’s cumulative tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,16,95,958 on Monday with 40,134 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours. The numbers took the daily positivity rate to 2.8 per cent. At present, there are 4,13,718 active Covid-19 cases, which is 1.3 per cent of the total infections.

According to the latest bulletin of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 422 people lost their lives to the viral disease, while 36,946 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total count of fatalities to 4,24,773 and discharges to 3,08,57,467. The fatality rate now stands at 1.34 per cent and recovery rate 97.36 per cent.

Also read | Covid third wave likely this month, may peak in October: Report

As many as 14,28,984 samples were tested for the virus during the day, the Indian Council of Medical Research said, adding a total of 46,96,45,494 tests have been conducted since the pandemic struck the country.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, 47,22,23,639 doses against the coronavirus have been administered so far with 17,06,598 beneficiaries receiving the jab on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 testing covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP