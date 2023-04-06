India logs 5,335 new Covid cases, active infections cross 25,000

India on Thursday reported 900 (20% increase) more Covid-19 cases than the previous day with 5,335 fresh infections in the last 24 hours according to the official website of the union health ministry. The number of infections have crossed 5,000 for the first time since September last year. The number of active cases stood at 25,587, comprising 0.05 per cent of the total infections. A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing amid a recent surge in the Coronavirus case, at the Railway Station, in Bikaner on Wednesday. (ANI)

On Wednesday, India reported a massive 46% spike in Covid-19 cases with 4,435 fresh infections reported. It was the highest single-day rise in nearly six months, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease is 44,182,538, accounting for 98.76% of the overall tally. There have been 530,929 (1.19%) pandemic-related deaths so far.

Over than 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far, of which 1,993 were given in the past 24 hours.

Delhi on Wednesday saw slightly lesser daily Covid-19 cases as compared to a day before in the last 24 hours with 509 fresh infections. On Tuesday, the national capital reported 521 cases. According to the data released by the Delhi health department, the positivity rate currently stands at 26.54 percent with 1,795 active cases.

Both central and state governments have urged people to exercise vigilance in the wake of a fresh surge in Covid cases.

