India maintains below 10% Covid-19 positivity rate: Govt

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 08:34 IST

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Tuesday India has steadily maintained the positivity rate of the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) below 10%, adding that the cumulative positivity rate stood at 8.28% while the daily figure was at 7.52%.

According to data shared by the government, Maharashtra reported the highest positivity rate at 21.5%, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka at 12.9% and 12.21% respectively. Bihar reported the lowest rate of 2.17% while Uttar Pradesh was at 3.91%, the state has also conducted the maximum number of tests at 10,150,716 for the viral infection.

The health ministry stressed on the need to scale up testing for Covid-19 given that some of the states had a very high positivity rate. “Several States/UT are exhibiting Positivity Rate higher than the national average indicating a need for aggressive and widespread testing,” it said in a tweet.

India’s testing capacity has touched 1.5 million per day ensuring easy access to everyone, the health ministry said, adding “The Central Government and @ICMRDELHI have scaled up the TESTING infrastructure in a calibrated manner.”

As recoveries from the coronavirus disease have soared past 5.58 million, the ministry has attributed it to the “very high levels of TESTING lead to early identification, prompt isolation & effective treatment of #COVID19 cases.” It said that the high levels of testing also lead to a low fatality rate, which now stands at 1.55%.

The country’s caseload has surpassed 6.6 million, with 934,427 active cases and 102,685 deaths due to the coronavirus disease, the ministry’s data on Monday morning showed.