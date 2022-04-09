Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked

Updated on Apr 09, 2022 09:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Twitter account of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been hacked on Saturday. “In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours!” the hackers tweeted from the handle.

Several other tweets were also posted from the account tagging several accounts. The IMD has 246.6K followers at present.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.

This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India.

"The Twitter handle has been hacked and we are trying to restore it," IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

