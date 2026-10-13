‘Media diversity’, 'open debates': PM Modi lists what makes India 'mother of democracy'

India is “mother of democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event on Tuesday, listing open debates in the country over issues, the linguistic diversity, media landscape as well as growing social media user base as display of the same.

In this image received on Oct 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, in New Delhi. (PMO )

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Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Delhi, PM Modi listed the above as examples of the country's openness to different perspectives.

“India is mother of democracy, there are over 100 languages, around 80,000 registered newspaper and publications, over 1,000 satellite TV channels,” he said.

“Not just this, in social media age, in India, there are over 500 million YouTube users, more than 500 million Instagra users... Here, there's open debate over issues,” PM Modi said and added that in the country, different perspectives are discussed, with digital power playing a significant role in facilitating these exchanges.

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Modi also said India's economic growth was anchored in strong fundamentals and a sustained reform drive, noting that the country sought to expand its global economic influence through shared prosperity rather than at the expense of other nations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Modi also said India's economic growth was anchored in strong fundamentals and a sustained reform drive, noting that the country sought to expand its global economic influence through shared prosperity rather than at the expense of other nations. {{/usCountry}}

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"We do not grow at anyone's cost. We grow with the world. And for the world," PM Modi said, pitching India as a reliable economic partner amid geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions and growing competition over critical technologies and resources.

PM Modi cited the country's 7.8 per cent economic growth in the April-June quarter, foreign-exchange reserves exceeding $700 billion and reforms across taxation, insolvency and labour laws as evidence of its resilience. "In this world full of uncertainties, India inspires reliability and stability," he said.

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"This year, in the April to June quarter, India's economic growth was 7.8 per cent. And this growth is taking place on a strong foundation," PM Modi said.