IMF pegs India’s growth at 7% for FY27-FY28, raises global forecast but warns of risks, debt strain
IMF cautioned that the global economic outlook faces increasing risks with rising food and energy costs along with geopolitical tensions.
India’s economy is expected to expand by 7 per cent in both FY27 and FY28, projected the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday. However, IMF cautioned that the global economic outlook faces increasing risks with rising food and energy costs along with geopolitical tensions. It added that this could affect the resilience of economies across the world.
In the IMF's latest assessment, it raised the global growth forecast for this year to 3.1 per cent, up from the 3 per cent in July. Despite the upgrade, the pace remains modest compared to the 3.5 per cent recorded by the world economy in 2025.
“The global economy remains resilient, but that resilience is becoming more fragile and more uneven,” the IMF said in its October 2026 World Economic Outlook.
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IMF on low-income developing countries
Following the release of the latest data, the IMF stated that the low-income developing countries were the most vulnerable to the impacts of the energy crisis amid the US-Iran war. It added that many had "no choice" but to spend less or face debt restructuring.
India among the fastest growing economies
As per IMF, India’s growth is stronger than expected with robust domestic demand while remaining among the world’s fastest growing economies.
According to the Fund, the global economy managed to absorb multiple shocks because of diversified energy supplies, higher output from other countries and the release of stored reserves. It also highlighted investments in artificial intelligence (AI) as key factors in sustaining economic activity.
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However, it cautioned that these sources could weaken if disruptions continue. Falling energy stalks, escalated geopolitical tensions and prolonged uncertainty could increase the pressure. “Risks are skewed to the downside,” the report said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More