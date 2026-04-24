India must accept modernity rooted in civilisational ethos, says RSS general secretary in US

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday (local time) outlined India's civilisational vision and global role while addressing a community reception organised by the Indo American Community of Greater DC in the Washington DC Metro Area.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image received on Jan. 26, 2026, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale speaks during the 77th Republic Day celebrations, at RSS office, Keshav Kunj, in New Delhi. (Handout via PTI Photo)(PTI01_26_2026_000431B) *** Local Caption *** (Handout)

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The event, themed "India's Global Vision & Role in the Emerging World: Civilizational Foundations for Prospering Together," brought together scholars and community leaders, including Walter K Anderson (Author & Former State Dept) and Walter Russell Mead (Hudson Institute).

Addressing the community reception, Hosabale said, "Great to be here in the midst of you all and thanks are due to the Hudson Institute and also the organisers of this meet. And it's a special honour to be sitting in the midst of these two great friends of India, and those who have tried to understand the movement of RSS and the RSS movement and its contribution. And really, it is a matter of pleasure for me to address this wonderful audience and also interact with them."

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{{^usCountry}} He acknowledged the work of Anderson in interpreting the organisation's role, stating, "I thank Dr Anderson for his understanding of the organisation and its contribution, and also introducing the organisation to a large section outside the RSS world. And what he has said is most welcome." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He acknowledged the work of Anderson in interpreting the organisation's role, stating, "I thank Dr Anderson for his understanding of the organisation and its contribution, and also introducing the organisation to a large section outside the RSS world. And what he has said is most welcome." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Clarifying the structure of organisations associated with the RSS, he said, "In the scheme of RSS organisation network, all the organisations that he mentioned or even at the level of introduction, he said they are not wings or controlled by RSS per se. They are all RSS-inspired activities, organisations, fora. And they are in a way we can say that RSS vision in action, the RSS philosophy applied in those fields." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clarifying the structure of organisations associated with the RSS, he said, "In the scheme of RSS organisation network, all the organisations that he mentioned or even at the level of introduction, he said they are not wings or controlled by RSS per se. They are all RSS-inspired activities, organisations, fora. And they are in a way we can say that RSS vision in action, the RSS philosophy applied in those fields." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further explained, "The swayamsevaks of RSS, the volunteers of RSS, they initiated, and they started these activities in the form of organisations in various fields of national life, which Dr Anderson mentioned. And they have also attracted people those who are inclined to work in those fields. And that is why all members of those organisations may not be from the RSS background, but they have accepted the views and the philosophy of those organisations. And no doubt each one of them are inspired by the RSS philosophy and its methodology of the organisation." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further explained, "The swayamsevaks of RSS, the volunteers of RSS, they initiated, and they started these activities in the form of organisations in various fields of national life, which Dr Anderson mentioned. And they have also attracted people those who are inclined to work in those fields. And that is why all members of those organisations may not be from the RSS background, but they have accepted the views and the philosophy of those organisations. And no doubt each one of them are inspired by the RSS philosophy and its methodology of the organisation." {{/usCountry}}

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On coordination among these organisations, he said, "There is a family coordination with these organisations. They are independent, their policies are independent, their working is independent, they are all having their own constitutions and rules and regulations which they follow, they have framed."

Reflecting on contemporary global challenges, Hosabale cited what he described as the paradox of modern times, stating, "We have taller buildings but shorter tempers, wider freeways but narrower viewpoints. We spend more, but we have less. We have bigger houses, but smaller families, more conveniences, but less time. We have more degrees, but less sense, more knowledge, but less judgment, more experts, but more problems, more medicines, but less wellness."

He continued, "We have multiplied our possessions, but reduced our values. We have learned how to make a living, but not a life. We have been all the way to the moon and back, but have trouble crossing the street to meet the new neighbour. We have conquered outer space, but not inner space. We want to clean up the air, but pollute our souls. We have split the atom, but not our prejudices. We have higher incomes, but lower morals. We have become long on quantity, but short on quality."

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Drawing on India's historical experience, he highlighted examples of coexistence, noting, "Not a single Parsi has ever said that because of their minuscule minority they were ill-treated or persecuted. Not only that, they did not even claim minority rights when the Constitution was being framed. His Holiness Dalai Lama and his followers, his disciples, Tibetans, they have taken shelter in India for decades. And Tibetans have been given the land, and they have been living in India. In India, they have been living with peace, honour, and respect."

Emphasising India's global outlook, he said, "When India says that world is one family, it says with some experience, some practice. Wherever Indians have gone, they have contributed to that land. They have contributed in nation building in that country. They have mingled with host society. And Indians, because of their cultural civilisation values, they have lived in peace and contributed to the welfare of that nation. So that is why these visions of India is not shallow words or emotional outburst, they are practised."

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Calling for India's rise in the global order, Hosabale stated, "India has to be a self-confident, prosperous society, and united, harmonious, people. The rise of India to that call of the world time is necessary so the RSS unit in India is engaged in this activity which Dr Walter Anderson explained."

He added, "To make India a self-confident, prosperous society, accepting modernity rooted in cultural ethos and civilizational values. And thereby India can play this role eminently and with sustained efforts and in cooperation with other nations and societies and civilisations."

Concluding on a forward-looking note, he said, "I hope the time will come sooner that India will be eminently capable of playing this role and the world is looking towards India on many issues. Particularly, the family values, the health, on the basis of yoga and pranayama, and on many other fronts, India can play this historic role with this vision of unity of mankind and world as one family."

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The event was supported by a wide range of diaspora and community organisations, including the American Hindu Coalition, American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), India Israel Coalition, Indo American Community (IAC), Indian American Diaspora Association (IADA), Overseas Friends of BJP, Rajdhani Mandir of Virginia, Sikhs of America, United Hindu Jain Temples (UHJT), SV Lotus Temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Americas (VHPA), US India Security Council, and Samskrita Bharati, reflecting broad-based participation from the Indian diaspora in the United States.

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