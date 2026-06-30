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India must prepare workforce for emerging sectors, orthodox fields: Jaishankar

The Human Resource Mobility Forum is an important platform as it brings together policy-makers, industry leaders and employers

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 06:41 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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India must prepare its workforce to meet global needs in emerging sectors influenced by artificial intelligence and automation and orthodox fields such as healthcare, and authorities should work with industry to anticipate future requirements, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

aishankar made the remarks at the launch of the Human Resource Mobility Forum. (@DrSJaishankar X/ANI)

Jaishankar made the remarks at the launch of the Human Resource Mobility Forum, a two-day event aimed at highlighting legal pathways for migration and facilitating networking between foreign employers and Indians seeking jobs abroad. Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan and Russia are the focus countries for the event.

Advances in AI and automation are set to transform labour markets, leading to significant changes in some occupations and the emergence of entirely new categories of jobs, while the green economy will create demands for new skills, Jaishankar said. Demands in orthodox fields will continue, with healthcare and care-giving services becoming important in nations with ageing populations.

“These developments require governments, industry, educational institutions and international organisations to work together much more closely than they have ever done before. We must develop mechanisms that anticipate future workforce requirements,” he said.

He emphasised the use of digital tools for the governance of migration and said more than five million emigration clearances had been issued since the inception of the eMigrate platform.

The Human Resource Mobility Forum is an important platform as it brings together policy-makers, industry leaders and employers and creates opportunities to learn from experiences and explore new approaches towards mobility, Jaishankar said.

Sripriya Ranganathan, the secretary heading the consular, passport and visa division of the external affairs ministry, said human resource mobility has emerged as a defining feature of an inter-connected world by connecting talent with opportunity and addressing workforce challenges.

India is a trusted partner in meeting global demand for talent, she said. “As many countries confront demographic transitions and skills shortages, we see an opportunity to build demand-driven mobility partnerships that benefit workers, employers and economies alike,” Ranganathan said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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