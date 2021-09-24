India objects to language used in UK MPs’ debate on ‘human rights in Kashmir’

India has strongly objected to the language used by parliamentarians in the United Kingdom during an all-party debate on the issue of ‘human rights in Kashmir’.

Stating that any assertion made in any forum on a subject related to an integral part of the country needed to be substantiated with authentic facts, Indian government was particularly dismayed by the some of the language used by the MPs in the Backbench Debate in the House of Commons.

A minister from the Indian High Commission in London slammed the words used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated Kashmir's status as an integral part of India.

“It is with sadness that the High Commission of India notes that an august institution of a fellow democracy has been misused today to level abuse against the elected leader of the largest practising democracy in the world,” the minister said, while referring to remarks of Pakistani-origin Labour MP Naz Shah on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The debate in the UK Parliament was opened by Opposition Labour Party MP Debbie Abrahams who said the discussion was not to be read as “pro or anti” any country as the lawmakers were only speaking in defence of human rights. “Kashmiris must be at the heart of a trilateral peacebuilding process,” she added.

Over 20 cross-party members participated in the debate, with the ruling Conservative Party MPs Bob Blackman and Theresa Villiers speaking out in favour of Indian courts and institutions ability to “properly investigate alleged human rights abuses”. They said the elections held in Kashmir last year were a positive sign.

“As a democracy where religious minorities have full constitutional protections and which places great value on the respect for the rule of law, I believe that India’s courts and institutions are well capable of properly investigating alleged human rights abuses,” said Villiers.

Regarding Pakistan, Labour MP Barry Gardiner spoke about terrorist camps harboured by its administration and drew parallels with neighbouring Afghanistan.

"Over the years, Pakistan has harboured Taliban leaders and the ISI, their security services, provided other forms of support to them and to other terrorist organisations," he said.