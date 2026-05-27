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India opens 15,000 crore race to build AMCA stealth fighter

The shortlisted bidders are: Tata Advanced Systems Limited; Larsen and Toubro plus Bharat Electronics Limited, and Bharat Forge plus Bharat Earth Movers Limited

Updated on: May 27, 2026 06:10 pm IST
By Shishir Gupta
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The Defence Ministry on Wednesday issued Request for Proposals (RFPs) to three short-listed bidders for the development and production of five prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) at an estimated cost of 15,000 crore, paving the way for a second fighter jet production facility in India besides that of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is India’s fifth-generation fighter multirole fighter jet

The three shortlisted bidders are: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL); Larsen and Toubro plus Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and Bharat Forge plus Bharat Earth Movers Limited. Powered by an American GE-414 engine, the AMCA will be produced under the design and expertise of Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) of the DRDO. While the first prototype of the AMCA is expected by early 2027, the first flight of the fifth generation multi-role fighter will take place between 2028-2029. Serial production of the fighter should happen in the mid-2030s with new versions of the fighter fitted with 120 KM French Safran engines made in India.

This month, the foundation stone was laid for the 15,803 crore Integration and Flight Testing Complex at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh with the Cabinet Committee on Security giving a green signal to development of the five prototypes. Featuring super-cruise, inter weapons bays, and advanced AI, the AMCA will compete with stealth fighter jets such as the US F-35, Chinese J 20 and Russian Su-57 fighters in the near future. The fighter will ultimately replace the Su-30 MKI fighters and will have long range indigenously developed Astra air to air missile, air to surface missiles, laser guided and glide bombs with top of the line radar and sensors to avoid detection by enemy air defence systems.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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