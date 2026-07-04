India overcame West Asia energy crisis through timely decisions, diplomacy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India successfully navigated the global energy crisis triggered by the conflict in West Asia through timely policy decisions, diplomatic outreach and expansion of domestic energy capacity, preventing severe fuel shortages and sharp price hikes faced by several countries.

PM Modi says India averted fuel shortages and sharp price hikes during the West Asia conflict through diplomacy, higher LPG output and diversified oil imports. (PTI)

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Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Pachpadra Refinery and launching development projects worth about ₹1.06 lakh crore in Rajasthan’s Balotra, PM Modi said India’s response to the crisis would be remembered as an “unprecedented” chapter in the country’s history.

Describing the West Asia conflict as the biggest energy crisis of the 21st century, the Prime Minister said many nations struggled to secure fuel supplies, while India managed to protect its citizens from the worst effects of the disruption.

“The war in West Asia created the biggest energy crisis of the 21st century. Many powerful nations faced fuel shortages, but India overcame the challenge because it took the right decisions at the right time, assessed the situation correctly, used its resources wisely and strengthened its diplomatic engagement,” Modi said.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that while some people were spreading rumours and creating panic, the Centre was working continuously at both the policy and diplomatic levels to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that while some people were spreading rumours and creating panic, the Centre was working continuously at both the policy and diplomatic levels to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies. {{/usCountry}}

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Modi said India was particularly vulnerable because nearly 70% of its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) demand is met through imports, with around 90% of those imports traditionally routed through Gulf countries via the Strait of Hormuz. As the conflict disrupted shipping routes, the government moved quickly to boost domestic LPG production.

He said industrial gas production was diverted towards LPG manufacturing, resulting in an additional 54,000 metric tonnes of LPG within a week. Refineries that had not previously produced LPG were also reconfigured to increase output.

The government also accelerated the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG) connections to reduce household dependence on LPG, he said, adding that over 11 lakh households received PNG connections in a short period, helping stabilise domestic demand.

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He said that despite estimates suggesting LPG cylinder prices could rise to nearly ₹2,000 during the crisis, domestic consumers continued to get cylinders for around ₹950. Commercial LPG prices were also reduced, he said.

Referring to global crude oil markets, Modi said prices surged from around USD 70 per barrel to nearly USD 120 per barrel after the conflict escalated and supply chains were disrupted. “In several countries, petrol and diesel prices increased by 40-50% and fuel was rationed. India did not witness such a situation even for a single day,” he said, adding that rumours and political criticism failed to undermine the government’s response.

Oil marketing companies incurred losses of more than ₹75,000 crore during the crisis, while the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre to shield consumers from rising prices.

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He also highlighted India’s efforts to diversify crude oil imports, saying the country expanded its sourcing network from about 25-26 countries before the crisis to more than 40 nations.

“Our diplomacy demonstrated its strength. India made it clear that national interest and the welfare of its citizens are paramount,” Modi said.

Speaking about the Pachpadra refinery, the Prime Minister said the project had faced delays during the previous Congress government in Rajasthan between 2018 and 2023 despite the agreement being signed in 2017.

He alleged that the lack of cooperation from the previous state government slowed the project’s progress, while work accelerated after the BJP returned to power in Rajasthan.

“We do not merely lay foundation stones; we complete projects and dedicate them to the nation,” Modi said.

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He added that the refinery was originally scheduled to be inaugurated two months ago, but the event had to be postponed after a fire broke out at the facility a day before the planned inauguration in April. Modi praised officials and workers for completing the remaining work and preparing the refinery for commissioning.

The Prime Minister also said India had significantly expanded its refining capacity over the past decade, contrasting it with developed economies.

“The United States has not built a new refinery in the last 50 years, while Europe’s refining capacity has continued to decline. India has now become the world’s fourth-largest refining nation, and this capacity will continue to grow,” he said.

Modi also referred to disruptions in global fertiliser supplies following the Ukraine conflict, saying India successfully managed those challenges as well.

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Thanking citizens for maintaining confidence during the crisis, he said attempts to create fear and uncertainty had failed.

“Because of your trust, India kept moving forward. Those who expected India to fail and predicted its collapse must be disappointed today,” he said.

Turning to Rajasthan’s development, Modi said the state had emerged as a major renewable energy hub because of its natural advantages.

He also criticised the Congress for allegedly neglecting Rajasthan’s interests and failing to address the state’s water scarcity.

Highlighting a recent agreement between Rajasthan and Haryana, Modi said Yamuna water would be supplied to the Shekhawati region, benefiting residents of Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu and adjoining districts. He said the project would involve an investment of around ₹34,000 crore.

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The event was attended by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, along with ministers, public representatives, senior officials and a large gathering of people.