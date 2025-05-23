‘India will never give in to nuclear blackmail’: Jaishankar's strong message to Pakistan from Germany

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that India has zero tolerance for terrorism and will never give in to nuclear blackmail, a statement that comes in the aftermath of the military conflict with Pakistan. External affairs minister S Jaishankar speaks to the media following talks with German foreign minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin on May 23, 2025.(Reuters)

S Jaishankar made the remarks while addressing a joint briefing with his German counterpart in Berlin.

“I come to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally,” Jaishankar said during a press interaction, according to ANI.

"There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard. We also value Germany's understanding that every nation has the right to defend itself against terrorism..." he added.

Germany's foreign minister Johann Wadephul said that Berlin will support any fight against terrorism and added that terrorism must never have a place in the world anywhere.

"...Germany will support any fight against terrorism. Terrorism must never have a place in the world, anywhere, and this is why we will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism. We very much appreciate that a ceasefire has been reached, and we hope that there will be a solution soon," the German foreign minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Jaishankar is in Berlin in the concluding leg of his three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany.

Earlier today, Jaishankar conveyed India’s appreciation for Germany’s solidarity in the fight against terrorism to Chancellor Friedrich Merz as the two sides explored ways to deepen their partnership to ensure stability amid geopolitical churn.

"Honoured to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz today in Berlin. Conveyed the best wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Look forward to working with his government to elevate and expand our Strategic Partnership. Appreciate Germany’s solidarity as India counters the challenge of terrorism," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also discussed India’s campaign against terrorism with top German leaders.

India's Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was India’s direct military response to the April 22 terror strike at Pahalgam in Kashmir that killed 26 civilians in what was the worst attack on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai strikes.

India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7, bombing nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The pre-dawn strikes – which killed at least 100 terrorists – sparked a series of attacks and counterattacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and fierce artillery and rocket duels.

In one such counterattack on the night of May 9-10, the air force struck targets at 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations. After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 as the two nations reached an understanding.