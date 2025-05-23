Jaishankar discusses counter-terrorism with German leadership

External affairs minister S Jaishankar conveyed India’s appreciation for Germany’s solidarity in the fight against terrorism to Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday as the two sides explored ways to deepen their partnership to ensure stability amid geopolitical churn. External affairs minister S Jaishankar with members of the German Bundestag. (ANI)

Jaishankar discussed India’s campaign against terrorism with top German leaders even as an all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi briefed Russian political leaders and lawmakers in Moscow on the rationale for launching Operation Sindoor to target terrorist infrastructure on Pakistani soil.

At a meeting with Merz in Berlin, Jaishankar conveyed the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed appreciation for “Germany’s solidarity as India counters the challenge of terrorism”. The two sides will work to expand the bilateral strategic partnership, he said in a social media post.

India’s campaign against terrorism also figured in Jaishankar’s meeting with Günter Sautter, the foreign and security policy adviser to the German chancellor. “Exchanged perspectives on major global issues, including combatting terrorism. Our deepening partnership is an important factor of stability in an uncertain world. We will also work together to strengthen resilience and trust,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar, who is on a three-nation tour of Europe that has already taken him to the Netherlands and Denmark, also met members of the German Bundestag or Parliament and discussed “India’s firm commitment of combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations”.

In Moscow, the all-party delegation led by Kanimozhi briefed members of the Federation Council, or upper House, and the Duma, or lower House, on India’s new approach to combating cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

“The Russian side condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stated that Russia stands in solidarity with India for elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations! Russia and India have a shared position in the fight against terrorism,” the Indian embassy in Moscow said on social media after the delegation met Andrey Denisov, the deputy chair of the committee on international affairs in the upper House, and other senators.

The team also met Leonid Slutsky, chair of the Duma committee on international affairs, and other members of the lower House.

The delegation, which includes Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former ambassador Manjeev Puri, will also travel to Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain.

The all-party delegation led by Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Kumar Jha that is visiting Japan interacted with the Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship League led by Yasutoshi Nishimura in Tokyo on Friday. “India’s resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism was conveyed. Members of the league expressed support for India’s resolve to counter cross border terrorism,” the Indian embassy said after the meeting.

At a separate meeting with the delegation, Japan’s Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga expressed his support for India’s national resolve to combat terrorism. The delegation also met Japan’s former defence minister Minoru Kihara and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leaders Shinako Tsuchiya and Yasuhiro Hanashi, and discussed the zero tolerance approach to terrorism.

Another all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, which is visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), met Nikolay Mladenov, head of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi, and exchanged views on boosting cooperation in counter-terrorism and combating radicalism.

India is sending seven all-party delegations to 33 countries around the world to highlight Pakistan’s role in supporting cross-border terrorism and to urge the world community to pressure Islamabad to crack down on terror groups.