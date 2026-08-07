'Our internal matter': India rebuffs US lawmakers’ criticism of FCRA bill

India on Friday pushed back against criticism by American lawmakers of proposed changes to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), saying this is an internal matter and pointing out that even the US has regulations to control the flow of foreign funding.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing that the proposed changes to the FCRA are an internal legislative issue that can be decided only by India’s Parliament. (File Photo/PTI)

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Lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties in the US have criticised the proposed changes to the FCRA on the grounds that they could hit Christian organisations and other civil society groups by preventing access to foreign funding and lead to their assets being seized.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing that the proposed changes to the FCRA are an internal legislative issue that can be decided only by India’s Parliament.

Also Read | FCRA bill debate likely on Aug 12: Mizoram CM

“We have seen the comments [critical of the proposed changes]. Legislative matters concerning India are our internal affairs, on which decisions are taken by the Parliament of our country,” Jaiswal said.

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{{^usCountry}} “I would also like to point out that there are several nations, including the United States, which regulate the flow of foreign funds.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I would also like to point out that there are several nations, including the United States, which regulate the flow of foreign funds.” {{/usCountry}}

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US lawmakers' criticism of planned changes to FCRA

Several influential US lawmakers have criticised the planned changes to the law in recent days. Senator James Risch, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, described the proposed amendments as “deeply concerning”.

Republican Congressman Riley Moore, in a recent social media post, claimed that the proposed amendments to the FCRA would “permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities”. He added, “This is a clear attack against Christians. If this bill proceeds in this way, it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India.”

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Risch also said the US would not “hesitate to call out countries who violate the internationally recognised human rights of Christians and other religious groups around the world”.

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has been introduced in the Lok Sabha but is yet to be taken up for discussion. The bill states that when FCRA licences aren’t renewed, foreign contributions and assets of an entity will “provisionally” go to a “Designated Authority” notified by the government. If the entity cannot secure a fresh registration within a prescribed period, the foreign contributions and assets will vest permanently with the authority, which will use them for public purposes.

Also Read | US Congressman Riley Moore criticizes proposed Indian FCRA amendments, ‘Clear attack against Christians’

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Union home minister Amit Shah has met chief minister Lalduhoma of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state, and representatives of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) to discuss concerns about the proposed changes to the FCRA and assured them that the proposed law will not apply retrospectively.

The CBCI has expressed concerns that the proposed changes can “affect charitable institutions that have served poor and vulnerable communities for decades”. It sought safeguards to ensure that existing rights, legally acquired assets, and ongoing charitable activities are protected.