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India ranks third in renewable energy capacity after China, US

India ranks third globally in renewable energy capacity, surpassing Brazil, with 250.52 GW installed, according to IRENA data for 2026.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:34 pm IST
By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
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India ranks third globally in renewable energy installed capacity, after China and the US, according to Renewable Energy Statistics 2026, Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

India becomes the world’s third-largest in renewable capacity after China and US, adding 55.3 GW in FY26 and surpassing Brazil. (Representative photo)

Joshi said India has moved ahead of Brazil in the ranking. The International Renewable Energy Agency released the statistics as of December 2025. He said India achieved a total non-fossil capacity addition of 55.3 GW during Financial Year (FY) 2025–26.

Also Read: Solar energy, cheap battery storage can meet 90% of India’s power demand at affordable costs: Ember report

China has the highest renewable energy capacity at 2,258.02 GW, followed by the US at 467.92 GW and India at 250.52 GW. India is followed by Brazil with a capacity of 228.20 GW and Germany with 199.92 GW.

The minister also highlighted that in July 2025, India reached its highest-ever renewable energy share in electricity generation. Renewables met 51.5% of the country’s total electricity demand of 203 GW, he said.

Also Read: Coal capacity, non-fossil fuel sources: Centre lays out plan to meet future electricity demand

HT reported on March 25 that India decided to upgrade its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement for 2031–2035 and announced three key climate pledges. The three new goals are ensuring a 47% reduction in emissions intensity, ensuring that 60% of India’s total electricity capacity comes from non-fossil sources by 2035, and creating a 3.5 to 4 billion tonnes of CO2-equivalent carbon sink.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

renewable energy
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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