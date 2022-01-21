'India reclaiming history': All you need to know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue to be installed at India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate. Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said.

“Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” he said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister further said that Bose’s grand statue will be made of granite and will be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him.

Senior government officials said that with the decision, India is reclaiming its history. The Canopy earlier had a statue of Kind George 5th, which was removed in 1968, they added.

The officials further said that the dimensions of Netaji’s statue would be 28 feet X 6 feet.

The announcement was hailed by many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Union ministers and civil society members.

Earlier, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new circuit house near Somnath Temple in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that the Congress government constructed new things only for their families after independence while his government is building monuments of national importance.

He added that the country is leaving behind that narrow thinking and building new places of pride, giving them grandeur.

"Today, the development of tourist centres is not just a part of the government scheme, but a campaign of public participation. The development of our cultural heritage is a great example," he added.

The Prime Minister further urged people to travel and discover their own roots by visiting hidden gems of India.

