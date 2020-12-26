India records 22,273 new Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours, 3.4% lower than yesterday; daily toll falls below 300

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 10:27 IST

India on Saturday recorded 22,273 new Covid-19 infections, 3.4% lower than yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 22,274 people were discharged which pushed the tally of active cases down to 2,81,667. The daily Covid-19 toll on Friday fell below 300 — 251 deaths were reported on Friday — taking the death rate to 1.45%.

Kerala on Friday reported over 5,000 cases with the test positivity rate touching 11.4 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 48,853 samples were tested and 5,397 people tested positive for the virus, while 4,506 persons have been cured, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

Continuing the trend of the decreasing number of Covid-19 infections, Delhi on Friday recorded 758 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in over four months. The highest single-day spike till date — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11. In the ongoing door-to-door contact drive being conducted by the Delhi government to test UK-returned persons for prevalence of Covid-19, eight have so far been found infected with the coronavirus.

Maharashtra reported 3,431 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the tally of cases to 19,13,382. In a marked achievement, the Dharavi area of Mumbai which became a hotbed of the infection because of the congested settlement did not report a single new infection on Friday.

On December 28 and 29, a dry run of vaccination drive will be carries out in Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.