Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India records 5,874 new Covid cases, 18% lesser than yesterday; active infections dip to 49,015

India records 5,874 new Covid cases, 18% lesser than yesterday; active infections dip to 49,015

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2023 09:40 AM IST

Health ministry said 3,167 people have been vaccinated in one day.

India recorded an 18% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday than yesterday at 5,874. According to Union health ministry, the total number of active cases in the country has also gone down to 49,015 with 4,43,64,841 recoveries. However, 25 deaths have also been reported in one day lodging the total number of fatalities to 5,31,533.

India records 5,874 fresh Covid-19 cases.(HT)

On Saturday, 7,171 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported with active caseload of 51,314. A total of 40 deaths were reported yesterday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP