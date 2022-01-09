Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India records a massive 1,59,632 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 10.21%

India's current Covid-19 active caseload stood at 5,90,611. According to the latest bulletin of the Union health ministry, with 327 new fatalities the death toll touched 4,83,790.
Published on Jan 09, 2022 09:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India on Sunday recorded as many as 1,59,632 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the active caseload to 5,90,611. The daily positivity rate now stood at 10.21 per cent.

According to the latest bulletin of the Union ministry of health and family welfare, with 327 new fatalities the death toll touched 4,83,790.

Also 40,863 patients were cured from the viral disease in the last 24 hours pushing the total recoveries to 3,44,53,603.

The country tally of Omicron cases, the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus disease that is driving the latest resurgence in India and elsewhere, stood at 3,623. At present, 27 states and Union territories have been affected by the fast-spreading variant. As many as 1,409 people have recovered from the strain too, the Union ministry said.

Meanwhile, over 151.58 crore doses against the virus have been been administered so far in the country since the vaccination drive was launched a year ago.

 

