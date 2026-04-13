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India pulls back offer to host COP 2028. Why is it a wise choice

India should stay focussed on holistic, green, low-carbon development at home, and participate in the UNFCCC as part of the global community.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 08:27 am IST
By Bharati Chaturvedi
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India has pulled back its offer to host the Conference of the Parties (COP33) in 2028. We don’t know the reason, but in the present context, it is a wise one. For one, who cares about the Global South, except the Glocal South? The Loss and Damage Fund, intended for the Global South to recover from the ravages of climate change, has barely taken off, as the developed world has not contributed enough funds.

Despite India’s strides in renewables and the government’s efforts to reduce the current pain, the most vulnerable are still suffering.(PMO / ANI)

Second, the UNFCCC has significantly weakened after the US left, although this body is all we have. Hosting a UNFCCC negotiation without key polluters won’t help the developing world; it is a waste.

ALSO READ | West Asia crisis: EAM Jaishankar calls for swift return to peace

Third, the West Asia war is a live lab for energy security and its impact on India. Despite India’s strides in renewables and the government’s efforts to reduce the current pain, the most vulnerable are still suffering. Who will pay India for its losses from a war it has nothing to do with? Who will pay countries for the emissions and environmental impact beyond the warring nations that the war is sure to have in the coming years?

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bharati Chaturvedi

Bharati Chaturvedi is an environmentalist and writer. She is the founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group.

unfccc united nations environment
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