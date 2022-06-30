India rejects criticism by UN rights agency over arrest of Teesta

India on Wednesday rejected criticism by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) of the arrest of rights activist Teesta Setalvad and two others and said authorities had acted in line with established judicial processes.

The UN human rights agency, in a tweet posted on Tuesday, expressed concern over the arrest of Teesta Setalvad and former police officers RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt and sought their immediate release.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the comments by OHCHR were “completely unwarranted”.

“We have seen a comment by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) regarding legal action against Teesta Setalvad and two other persons. The remarks by OHCHR are completely unwarranted and constitute an interference in India’s independent judicial system,” he said.

“Authorities in India act against violations of law strictly in accordance with established judicial processes. Labelling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable,” he added.

The UN human rights agency had said in its tweet: “We are very concerned by the arrest and detention of #WHRD @TeestaSetalvad and two ex police officers and call for their immediate release. They must not be persecuted for their activism and solidarity with the victims of the 2002 #GujaratRiots.”