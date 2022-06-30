Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India rejects criticism by UN rights agency over arrest of Teesta
india news

India rejects criticism by UN rights agency over arrest of Teesta

The UN human rights agency had said in its tweet: “We are very concerned by the arrest and detention of #WHRD @TeestaSetalvad and two ex police officers and call for their immediate release. They must not be persecuted for their activism and solidarity with the victims of the 2002 #GujaratRiots.”
Protests were held in several Indian cities on June 27 over the arrest of rights activist Teesta Setalvad over her attempts to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared complicit in deadly sectarian riots 20 years ago. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE/AFP)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 03:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

India on Wednesday rejected criticism by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) of the arrest of rights activist Teesta Setalvad and two others and said authorities had acted in line with established judicial processes.

The UN human rights agency, in a tweet posted on Tuesday, expressed concern over the arrest of Teesta Setalvad and former police officers RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt and sought their immediate release.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the comments by OHCHR were “completely unwarranted”.

“We have seen a comment by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) regarding legal action against Teesta Setalvad and two other persons. The remarks by OHCHR are completely unwarranted and constitute an interference in India’s independent judicial system,” he said.

“Authorities in India act against violations of law strictly in accordance with established judicial processes. Labelling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The UN human rights agency had said in its tweet: “We are very concerned by the arrest and detention of #WHRD @TeestaSetalvad and two ex police officers and call for their immediate release. They must not be persecuted for their activism and solidarity with the victims of the 2002 #GujaratRiots.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teesta setalvad united nations
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP