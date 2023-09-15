India repatriates four citizens who were sold to mafia from floods-hit Libya

The Centre on Friday repatriated four Indian nationals from flood-hit Libya where over 3,000 people have died in the calamity. Reports claimed that the four citizens - Parvesh Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Rohit and Sukhwinder Singh - were sold to the mafia and were engaged in labour work at construction sites.

The four citizens went to Libya early this year in February after fake travel agents promised them jobs in Italy.

However, they were sold and kept in Zuwara City in Libya, reported news agency ANI.

Calling the repatriation process “extra challenging”, the Indian Consulate in Tunisia wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The repatriation 04 Indians, stranded in different parts of Libya was extra challenging- Stay, arrangements for exit permits through efficient and timely efforts of Mrs. Tabassum. The Mission issued emergency certificates and air tickets under the GOI's ICWF provision.”

One of the workers, identified as Manpreet Singh, said, “The Indian Embassy and MEA have helped us a lot...I went there on January 14. For two months we had contact with our family but after that, we were sold to the mafia,” as quoted by ANI.

Another evacuee Sukwinder Singh's sister told ANI that they did not have any contact with him for months. “We tried contacting everyone. It was an extremely difficult time for us. I am happy my brother is here,” she said.

Currently, Libya is witnessing one of the worst floods. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya, over 5,000 people are presumed dead, and over 38,640 individuals have been displaced. Meanwhile, 3,922 deaths have been registered in hospitals.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that the death toll is “huge” and “might even reach thousands”.

Meanwhile, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA on Thursday said that an estimated 884,000 people have been directly impacted by the storm and flash floods in five provinces that need assistance.

(With inputs from agencies)

