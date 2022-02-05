India reports 1,27,952 new Covid cases; positivity rate down to 7.9%

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India continued to fall on Saturday as the country logged 1,27,952 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. The positivity rate came down to 7.98 per cent, indicating that the fresh wave led by the highly transmissible Omicron variant is subsiding in the country.

The active caseload currently stands at 13,31,648. It accounts for 3.16 per cent of the total cases, the ministry's data further showed. A reduction of 1,03,921 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll rose by 1,059 and presently stands at 501,114.

The recovery rate improved to 95.64 per cent as a large number of people continued to recover. According to the daily health bulletin, 2,30,814 people have recuperated in the last 24 hours. Total Recoveries has now jumped to 4,02,47,902.

The weekly positivity rate is at 11.21 per cent, the ministry data also showed. The country has tested 73.79 crore samples so far, with 16,03,856 done in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

So far, the cumulative doses administered in the country under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 168.98 crore.