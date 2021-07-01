India reports 48,786 new Covid-19 infections, active cases fall to 1.72% of total number, tweets health ministry

India reported 48,786 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally to 30,411,634, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard, updated at 8am on Thursday, showed. Due to the viral disease, 1,005 people died, taking the fatalities count to 399,459.

Thursday's data also showed a further 61,588 recoveries from Covid-19, taking the total number of such cases to 29,488, 918 comprising 96.97 per cent of the national caseload. Active cases also fell further declining by 1.77 per cent, taking tally to 5,23,257.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the two million mark on August 7, three million on August 23, four million on September 5 and five million on September 16. It went past six million on September 28, seven million on October 11, crossed eight million on October 29, nine million on November 20 and surpassed the 10 million mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 20 million on May 4 and thirty million on June 23.

The Union health ministry has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With daily Covid-19 cases gradually declining, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has directed states and Union territories to focus on a "five-fold" strategy for effective Covid-19 management.

India on Monday achieved a milestone in the vaccination drive against Covid-19 as it overtook the United States in terms of the total number of vaccine doses administered to date.