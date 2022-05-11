India reports slight increase in daily Covid-19 tally, 2,897 new cases reported

India on Wednesday reported a slight increase in the Covid-19 cases as compared to the day before. The country reported a total of 2,897 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the cases to 4,31,10,586. India reported a total of 54 fresh fatalities due to the virus, taking the total death toll in the country to 5,24,157, as per the union health ministry data.

A total of 2,986 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.74 percent. India recorded a total of 143 active cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload stands at 19,494 - comprising 0.05 percent of the total cases.

The country's daily positivity rate stands at 0.61 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.74 percent.

Over 84.19 crore samples have been tested in the country so far for the virus, reported the health ministry.

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage has exceeded the 190 crore mark. Over 3.09 crore first dose and over 1.06 crore second dose vaccines have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14 years. Over 5.88 crore first dose and more than 4.34 crore second dose vaccines have been given to the age group of 15 to 18 years. Meanwhile, 2,88,71,689 precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

According to the health ministry, more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses were provided to states, and union territories - out of this over 18.01 crore doses are still available with them.

India has begun witnessing an upward trend in the daily Covid-19 cases - especially in Delhi and Maharashtra - the two states that had recorded all-time high cases in the past. However, the daily tally is below the 3,000 mark for the past three days straight.