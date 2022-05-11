Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India reports slight increase in daily Covid-19 tally, 2,897 new cases reported
india news

India reports slight increase in daily Covid-19 tally, 2,897 new cases reported

The country's daily positivity rate stands at 0.61 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.74 percent.
India reports slight increase in daily Covid-19 tally, 2,897 new cases reported (Pic for representation)
Published on May 11, 2022 12:12 PM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

India on Wednesday reported a slight increase in the Covid-19 cases as compared to the day before. The country reported a total of 2,897 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the cases to 4,31,10,586. India reported a total of 54 fresh fatalities due to the virus, taking the total death toll in the country to 5,24,157, as per the union health ministry data.

A total of 2,986 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.74 percent. India recorded a total of 143 active cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload stands at 19,494 - comprising 0.05 percent of the total cases.

The country's daily positivity rate stands at 0.61 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.74 percent.

Over 84.19 crore samples have been tested in the country so far for the virus, reported the health ministry.

Also read: China’s zero-Covid policy is unsustainable: WHO chief

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage has exceeded the 190 crore mark. Over 3.09 crore first dose and over 1.06 crore second dose vaccines have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14 years. Over 5.88 crore first dose and more than 4.34 crore second dose vaccines have been given to the age group of 15 to 18 years. Meanwhile, 2,88,71,689 precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

RELATED STORIES

According to the health ministry, more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses were provided to states, and union territories - out of this over 18.01 crore doses are still available with them.

Also read: Delhi logs 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, fresh infections up 40% from a day ago

India has begun witnessing an upward trend in the daily Covid-19 cases - especially in Delhi and Maharashtra - the two states that had recorded all-time high cases in the past. However, the daily tally is below the 3,000 mark for the past three days straight.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP