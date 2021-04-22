India reports world's highest single-day spike with 3.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases

India witnessed the world's highest single-day spike with 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 2,104 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday morning.

The total infection tally has topped 15.9 million while the active Covid-19 caseload stands at 2291428.

Both the numbers smashed all previous record of coronavirus cases in India.

However, he Centre on Wednesday presented a slew of statistics to show the severity and virulence in the ongoing second wave of the contagion are about the same as the first one.











