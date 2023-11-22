India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause

India has resumed e-visa services for Canadian nationals after a pause of almost two months, people familiar with the matter said.

Issuing of visas was suspended on September 21 following turmoil in the relationship between the two countries after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made unsubstantiated allegations of a potential Indian link in the killing of pro-Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia.

However, in October, India resumed visa services in certain categories for Canadian citizens, excluding tourist, employment, student, film, missionary and journalist visas.

The resumption of services for all categories of visas comes hours ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's participation in the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit. This would be the first time Trudeau would come face to face with Prime Minister Modi, albeit virtually, after ties between India and Canada took a nosedive following the former's allegations against New Delhi.

Trudeau claimed in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Nijjar, a charge dismissed by New Delhi as "absurd" and "motivated". The Canadian prime minister has yet to provide any evidence of India’s involvement in the killing.

(This is breaking news…Please check back for updates)

