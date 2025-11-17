Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

India, Russia push $100bn trade target, advance EAEU FTA

ByRajeev Jayaswal
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 03:46 am IST

The two sides agreed for regulator-to-regulator engagement every quarter to address certification requirements, listings of agricultural and marine businesses, prevention of monopolistic practices and other non-tariff issues

India and Russia reiterated their resolve to achieve $100 billion bilateral trade by 2030 in Moscow on Sunday and reviewed next steps for the India-Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) free trade agreement in goods, the commerce ministry said.

India, Russia push $100bn trade target, advance EAEU FTA
India, Russia push $100bn trade target, advance EAEU FTA

Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal reviewed the progress of India-EAEU FTA negotiations in a series of meetings in Moscow with Eurasian Economic Commission’s minister in-charge for trade Andrey Slepnev and Russian deputy minister of industry and trade Mikhail Yurin, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday. EAEU is the five-member post-Soviet bloc led by Russia with a combined bloc of $6.5 trillion GDP. Other members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic.

“The discussions built upon the outcomes of the India-Russia Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, with a continued focus on diversification, strengthening resilient supply chains, ensuring regulatory predictability and promoting balanced growth in the partnership,” it said. These efforts reflect the objective to reach $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 and to expand Indian exports through industrial and technological collaboration, it added.

In a meeting with Slepnev, Agrawal reviewed the next steps for the India-EAEU FTA in goods, it said. “The terms of reference (ToR) signed on 20 August 2025 outline an 18-month work plan aimed at diversifying markets for Indian businesses, including MSMEs, farmers and fishermen. In line with the Leaders’ guidance, the services and investment tracks will also be examined as the process advances,” the statement said.

In his meeting with Yurin, the commerce secretary explored ways to enhance trade diversification, supply-chain resilience and cooperation in critical minerals. “Both sides discussed a time-bound pathway across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, telecom equipment, machinery, leather, automobiles and chemicals,” it said.

The two sides agreed for regulator-to-regulator engagement every quarter to address certification requirements, listings of agricultural and marine businesses, prevention of monopolistic practices and other non-tariff issues. The dialogue also covered practical measures related to logistics, payments and standards to improve predictability and ease of doing business for firms in both countries, it said.

Agrawal also addressed an industry plenary attended by senior business leaders from India and Russia. He encouraged companies to align their projects with the 2030 bilateral trade target and highlighted India’s logistics upgrades, digital public infrastructure and opportunities for co-investment and co-production across goods and services.

“The discussions emphasized the need to broaden the export basket, de-risk supply chains and convert planned projects into actionable contracts that enhance value and volume, generating more jobs and long-term prosperity for people in both countries. India, as a trusted partner for developing and developed nations alike, aims to deepen its trade and economic engagement with Russia as it works toward becoming a developed nation, Viksit Bharat, by 2047,” the statement said.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India, Russia push $100bn trade target, advance EAEU FTA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On