India and Russia reiterated their resolve to achieve $100 billion bilateral trade by 2030 in Moscow on Sunday and reviewed next steps for the India-Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) free trade agreement in goods, the commerce ministry said. India, Russia push $100bn trade target, advance EAEU FTA

Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal reviewed the progress of India-EAEU FTA negotiations in a series of meetings in Moscow with Eurasian Economic Commission’s minister in-charge for trade Andrey Slepnev and Russian deputy minister of industry and trade Mikhail Yurin, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday. EAEU is the five-member post-Soviet bloc led by Russia with a combined bloc of $6.5 trillion GDP. Other members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic.

“The discussions built upon the outcomes of the India-Russia Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, with a continued focus on diversification, strengthening resilient supply chains, ensuring regulatory predictability and promoting balanced growth in the partnership,” it said. These efforts reflect the objective to reach $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 and to expand Indian exports through industrial and technological collaboration, it added.

In a meeting with Slepnev, Agrawal reviewed the next steps for the India-EAEU FTA in goods, it said. “The terms of reference (ToR) signed on 20 August 2025 outline an 18-month work plan aimed at diversifying markets for Indian businesses, including MSMEs, farmers and fishermen. In line with the Leaders’ guidance, the services and investment tracks will also be examined as the process advances,” the statement said.

In his meeting with Yurin, the commerce secretary explored ways to enhance trade diversification, supply-chain resilience and cooperation in critical minerals. “Both sides discussed a time-bound pathway across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, telecom equipment, machinery, leather, automobiles and chemicals,” it said.

The two sides agreed for regulator-to-regulator engagement every quarter to address certification requirements, listings of agricultural and marine businesses, prevention of monopolistic practices and other non-tariff issues. The dialogue also covered practical measures related to logistics, payments and standards to improve predictability and ease of doing business for firms in both countries, it said.

Agrawal also addressed an industry plenary attended by senior business leaders from India and Russia. He encouraged companies to align their projects with the 2030 bilateral trade target and highlighted India’s logistics upgrades, digital public infrastructure and opportunities for co-investment and co-production across goods and services.

“The discussions emphasized the need to broaden the export basket, de-risk supply chains and convert planned projects into actionable contracts that enhance value and volume, generating more jobs and long-term prosperity for people in both countries. India, as a trusted partner for developing and developed nations alike, aims to deepen its trade and economic engagement with Russia as it works toward becoming a developed nation, Viksit Bharat, by 2047,” the statement said.