Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 tally: From one lakh cases in 110 days to 7 lakh in just 49 days

India’s Covid-19 tally: From one lakh cases in 110 days to 7 lakh in just 49 days

The increase in recovery rate was recorded on the day India crossed the grim milestone of over 20,000 deaths due to the infection, with 467 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

india Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Face masks are displayed for sale near the Charminar monument in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. India has overtaken Russia to become the third worst-affected nation by the coronavirus pandemic.
Face masks are displayed for sale near the Charminar monument in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. India has overtaken Russia to become the third worst-affected nation by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)
         

India, world’s third worst-hit country by the coronavirus disease pandemic, has recorded recovery rate at 61.13 per cent on Tuesday, the union health ministry said, adding that the continuously expanding network of 1,115 testing labs across the country has helped in testing over 10 million people.

“Recovered patients touch 4,39,947 today. 1,80,390 more recovered cases than active cases, taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent,” the ministry said.

The increase in recovery rate was recorded on the day India crossed the grim milestone of over 20,000 deaths due to the infection, with 467 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has recorded cases over 20,000 for fifth day in a row.

However, in terms of death toll globally due to Covid-19, India is at the seventh spot, behind United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain, indicating better grasp over the infection spread in the country.

Just a day before, India had overtaken Russia as the third most affected country globally, behind the United States and Brazil. While the country recorded one lakh coronavirus cases in 110 days, it took just 49 days for the cases to multiply seven fold and cross the seven-lakh mark.

In contrast with first week of June and May when India had recorded an average of 250 and 101 deaths respectively, the country has recorded an average of 450 deaths every day.

