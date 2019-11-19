e-paper
India’s state-run banks report $13 billion frauds in 6 months: Sitharaman

‘Government has taken comprehensive measures to curb the incidence of fraud in banks,’ Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s finance minister told the upper house of parliament.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:25 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI11_6_2019_000199B)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI11_6_2019_000199B)(PTI Photo)
         

India’s state-run banks reported fraud worth 958 billion rupees ($13.3 billion) from April to end-September of this year, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday, as the government struggles to help banks recoup losses.

State banks reported 5,743 cases of fraud in the period, most of which had taken place over the last several years, although 1,000 cases worth 25 billion rupees had just taken place, Nirmala Sitharaman told the upper house of parliament.

“Government has taken comprehensive measures to curb the incidence of fraud in banks,” the minister said.

Measures included the freezing of 338,000 bank accounts of inoperative companies in the last two financial years and the enactment of a law with a provision to confiscate the property of those found to have committed fraud and who have fled the country.

State Bank of India reported fraud of 254 billion rupees followed by Punjab National Bank of 108 billion rupees and Bank of Baroda of 83 billion rupees, she said.

Bankers have blamed lax regulations and said some bank officials were working in league with fraudsters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a tough bankruptcy and insolvency law in 2016, and fugitive economic offenders law aiming to help banks recover losses from fraud amounting to near $140 billion.

Punjab National Bank, India’s second-biggest state-run bank, reported more than $2 billion losses through fraud last year alleging that a few rogue employees had issued fake bank guarantees over several years to help jewellery groups raise funds in foreign credit.

