India has lost 22 of its nationals, including 14 seafarers, in the ongoing war in West Asia in the last eight months, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday. He added that the government was in close contact with the Indian community in the region to ensure their safety and well-being.

India says 22 nationals killed in West Asia conflict since February, 14 were seafarers (@MEAIndia)

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“We are deeply concerned with the ongoing conflict in West Asia. So far, we have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, which includes 14 seafarers,” Jaiswal said during an MEA press briefing. “On our part, we have been in close touch with the community there so that we can do our best for the safety and well-being,” he said.

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The US and Israel bombed Iran on February 28 and assassinated their Supreme Leader and other top officials. Tehran retaliated by targeting US bases across the Gulf and restricting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

Indian seafarers killed in maritime attacks

Several Indian crew members have been killed, injured or reported missing in incidents involving merchant ships since the war began. Many of the affected seafarers were working aboard foreign-flagged vessels, which can carry Indian crew members while operating under another country's flag, HT reported earlier.

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{{^usCountry}} In September, the MEA said 13 of the 14 Indian nationals aboard the Panama-flagged vessel MT El Gaia had been rescued after an attack off the coast of Oman. One Indian seafarer remained missing, with search operations continuing at the time. India called for the protection of commercial shipping and the restoration of safe navigation through international waterways. India steps up efforts to protect seafarers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In September, the MEA said 13 of the 14 Indian nationals aboard the Panama-flagged vessel MT El Gaia had been rescued after an attack off the coast of Oman. One Indian seafarer remained missing, with search operations continuing at the time. India called for the protection of commercial shipping and the restoration of safe navigation through international waterways. India steps up efforts to protect seafarers {{/usCountry}}

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The government has been coordinating with shipping companies, vessel operators and diplomatic missions to monitor the situation and assist affected crew members.

The Directorate General of Shipping issued a safety advisory on February 28, urging Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers to exercise caution following the escalation of hostilities around Iran, the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. The government has also maintained round-the-clock control rooms to coordinate assistance and communicate with seafarers and their families.

India to further strengthen ties with Israel: MEA

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India will work to further strengthen its ties with Israel, Jaiswal said, amid uncertainty over the Israeli election results. “India has good and strong relations with Israel, and we will work to further improve and strengthen these ties in the coming days. As for the election results, let us wait and see what conclusions emerge,” Jaiswal said during the press briefing.

Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Israel. The election results are being closely watched for their potential implications for Israel's political leadership and its foreign relations. India and Israel maintain cooperation across several areas, including defence, trade, agriculture and technology.