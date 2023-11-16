Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 'Deeply concerned': India on clashes in Myanmar close to its border

'Deeply concerned': India on clashes in Myanmar close to its border

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2023 06:43 PM IST

A rapidly expanding offensive by Myanmar’s anti-junta groups has seen resistance fighters capture key towns and regions near the border with India recently.

India on Thursday said that it was “deeply concerned” about the clashes between Myanmar’s military and anti-junta forces close to the Indian border.

This photo taken on November 10, 2023 shows fighters of the ethnic rebel group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) standing guard at a check point in the town of Namhkam in northern Shan state.(AFP)

“We are deeply concerned with such incidents close to our border. Our position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar is very clear. We want secession of the violence and restitution situation or resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A rapidly expanding offensive by Myanmar’s anti-junta groups has seen resistance fighters capture key towns and regions near the border with India in recent days.

The development has fuelled concerns about a spillover of tensions and the influx of refugees to the northeastern states of India. According to the United Nations, the fighting has displaced more than 50,000 civilians.

Earlier today, Myanmar's military rulers ordered all government staff and those with military experience to prepare to serve in case of emergency, according to Reuters.

Also Read | Explained: Spike in fighting in Myanmar and what it means for India

On Thursday, Bagchi said that there has been a movement of Myanmar nationals to the Indian side, reported PTI.

He also said that reiterated India's call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar.

"We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar, since, the current conflict started, I think it was in 2021 in Myanmar, that a large number of Myanmar citizens have been taking refuge in India. Local authorities in the concerned neighbouring states have been handling the situation appropriately on humanitarian grounds…" Bagchi said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
myanmar army myanmar military
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP