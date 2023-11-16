'Deeply concerned': India on clashes in Myanmar close to its border

India on Thursday said that it was “deeply concerned” about the clashes between Myanmar’s military and anti-junta forces close to the Indian border.

This photo taken on November 10, 2023 shows fighters of the ethnic rebel group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) standing guard at a check point in the town of Namhkam in northern Shan state.(AFP)

“We are deeply concerned with such incidents close to our border. Our position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar is very clear. We want secession of the violence and restitution situation or resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing.

A rapidly expanding offensive by Myanmar’s anti-junta groups has seen resistance fighters capture key towns and regions near the border with India in recent days.

The development has fuelled concerns about a spillover of tensions and the influx of refugees to the northeastern states of India. According to the United Nations, the fighting has displaced more than 50,000 civilians.

Earlier today, Myanmar's military rulers ordered all government staff and those with military experience to prepare to serve in case of emergency, according to Reuters.

On Thursday, Bagchi said that there has been a movement of Myanmar nationals to the Indian side, reported PTI.

He also said that reiterated India's call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar.

"We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar, since, the current conflict started, I think it was in 2021 in Myanmar, that a large number of Myanmar citizens have been taking refuge in India. Local authorities in the concerned neighbouring states have been handling the situation appropriately on humanitarian grounds…" Bagchi said.

