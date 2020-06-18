India says priority at UNSC will be to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:59 IST

A day after India was elected to the UN Security Council as non-permanent member with an overwhelming majority for a two-year term starting January 1, 2021, the government said enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation will be one of its main priorities.

“India will work to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation, which will be one of the priorities during its membership of UN Security Council during 2021-22”, said Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

“India will also work to improve and depoliticise the system of sanctioning terrorists,” he said.

Swarup said India’s performance at the UNSC in the next two years would reaffirm its credentials to be a permanent member of the council.

“Our presence on the Security Council and our performance there over the next 2 years will underscore the value that a country like India brings to the table and reaffirm our credentials to be a permanent member of UNSC,” the secretary said.

It will be India’s eighth two-year term. India’s election as a non-permanent member of the UNSC,

underlined the goodwill the country has in the world body, Swarup said.

“It demonstrates the goodwill India enjoys at the UN and the confidence the international community has reposed in India’s capability to contribute to the work of the council.”