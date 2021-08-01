Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India sees 41,831 new Covid-19 infections, positivity rate touches 2.34%
india news

India sees 41,831 new Covid-19 infections, positivity rate touches 2.34%

A total of 39,258 patients recovered from the viral disease, which pushed the total discharge to 3,08,20,521 at a rate of 97.37 per cent.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:39 AM IST
A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a resident in Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As many as 41,831 fresh cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease were registered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 31,655,824. India now has 4,10,952 active cases, which constitutes 1.30 per cent of the total caseload. With this, the daily positivity rate has touched 2.34 per cent.

With 541 new deaths, the total number of people who have lost their lives to the virus since the pandemic struck now stands at 4,24,351, according to the latest updates of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The fatality rate now stands at 1.34 per cent. A total of 39,258 patients recovered from the viral disease, which pushed the total discharge to 3,08,20,521 at a rate of 97.37 per cent, the health bulletin further said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said with 17,89,472 samples tested during the day for the virus, the total number of such tests conducted so far stands at 46,82,16,510.

Meanwhile, with 60,15,842 doses against Covid-19 administered during the day across the country, the cumulative total of the vaccination touched 47,02,98,596.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP