India sees 5,921 fresh Covid cases, lowest daily surge in over 2 months

With 5,921 fresh coronavirus cases, India on Saturday saw the lowest daily surge in nearly two months. The overall caseload stands at 4,29,57,477, the second highest in the world after the United States. In the last 24 hours, 289 deaths linked to Covid were reported, A total of 5,14,878 people in India have died since the start of the pandemic. The number of active Covid-19 cases in India stands at 63,878, the health ministry has said. Currently, the active case comprises 0.15 per cent of the total cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A drop of 6,019 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.63 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.20 per cent, the ministry data also showed. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.84 per cent.

The recovery rate has improved to 98.64 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 11,651 people were discharged from hospitals after successfully being recovered. With this, the cumulative number of recoveries has now surged to 4,23,78,721.

Meanwhile, 178.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

Kerala recorded the highest number of cases in the country (2,190) followed by Maharashtra.

The country has been witnessing a steady drop in Covid cases after a humongous surge in January and the Omicron-driven third wave.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}