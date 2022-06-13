India sees 8,084 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 8,084 fresh Covid cases amid a constant spike in the daily cases. While this is the third straight day that the tally has passed the 8,000-mark, five percent fewer cases have been logged as compared to the day before. Earlier on Sunday, India had added 8,582 new cases. With the fresh cases, the overall count currently stands at 43,230,101.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The country recorded a total of 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall fatalities due to 5,24,771, as per the union health ministry data.

The active cases in the country currently stand at 47,995 with 3,482 fresh cases. The active cases account for 0.11 percent of the total caseload.

Also read: Covid in Delhi: Restart random tests, widen jabs net, districts told

According to the health ministry data, a total of 4,592 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 42,657,335. The recovery rate in India is at 98.68 percent.

The daily positivity rate is at 3.24 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.21 percent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has been accounting for most cases with over 2,000 fresh cases being reported over the last few days- Mumbai alone has been logging over 1,000 cases. This is followed by Kerala, Delhi, and Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}