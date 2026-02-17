India seizes US-sanctioned tanker ships linked to Iran in Mumbai: Report

India has seized three US-sanctioned oil tankers linked to Iran and intensified surveillance across its maritime zone as part of a crackdown on illicit oil trade and ship-to-ship cargo transfers, according to a Reuters report. The government also confirmed the seizure of the tankers in Mumbai, but did not mention the Iran link. The vessels were intercepted earlier this month about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai. (Representational image)

The vessels - identified as Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star and Al Jafzia - were intercepted earlier this month about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai following detection of suspicious activity in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the tankers frequently changed identities to evade maritime law enforcement and were owned by overseas entities.

Authorities had earlier disclosed the interception in a February 6 post on X, which was later deleted. The source confirmed to Reuters that the vessels were escorted to Mumbai for further investigation.

What Indian goverment says In a statement issued on February 17, the Press Information Bureau said the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) busted an international oil smuggling racket through a coordinated sea-air operation conducted between February 5 and 6. The operation targeted what officials described as an organised network involved in illicit mid-sea transfers of oil and oil-based cargo from conflict-affected regions.

According to the statement, Coast Guard ships intercepted three suspect vessels and carried out detailed boarding operations, including examination of onboard electronic data, document verification and crew interrogation.

Investigators established that the syndicate used complex ship-to-ship transfers in international waters to obscure the origin of cargo and evade duties payable to coastal states.

The ICG said its technology-driven surveillance systems first flagged a motor tanker engaged in suspicious activity inside the EEZ. Digital tracking and pattern analysis then identified two additional vessels converging on the tanker, leading to the coordinated interception.

Preliminary findings indicate the vessels repeatedly altered their identities to avoid detection. The ships are expected to be handed over to Indian Customs and other law enforcement agencies for further legal action.

Vessels linked to Iran? The Reuters report said the US Office of Foreign Assets Control had sanctioned three vessels last year - Global Peace, Chil 1, and Glory Star 1 - with International Maritime Organization numbers matching those of the ships seized by India.

Shipping data from LSEG shows that two of the tankers had Iran links. Al Jafzia reportedly carried fuel oil from Iran to Djibouti in 2025, while Stellar Ruby was flagged in Iran. Asphalt Star mainly operated on routes around China.

Iranian state media, citing the National Iranian Oil Company, said the seized tankers and their cargoes had no connection with the company.

The crackdown comes amid improving ties between New Delhi and Washington. According to Reuters, the enforcement action follows recent trade and energy understandings between the two countries, alongside broader cooperation on sanctions compliance and maritime security.

Sanctioned oil is typically sold at steep discounts due to legal and financial risks, with intermediaries often using layered ownership structures, false documentation and mid-sea transfers to complicate enforcement.

Indian authorities said round-the-clock maritime surveillance has now been expanded, with about 55 Coast Guard ships and 10–12 aircraft deployed across key zones.