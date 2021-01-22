India sends Covishield vaccines to Mauritius, Seychelles, Myanmar

India on Friday dispatched consignments of Serum Institute of India's (SII's) Covid-19 vaccine Covishield to Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius as part of the donation program to its neighbours and key partners. Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Seychelles, Myanmar and Mauritius are part of India’s initial rollout of vaccines as grant assistance. There are also plans to supply doses to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Commercial supplies of Covishield to several countries that have agreements with the Serum Institute of India will also begin from Friday, people familiar with the development have said. Two flights will carry two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco early on Friday morning.

Under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, India has already dispatched vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives as India has assured that friendly nations get every form of support. Between March and April 2020, when the world was coming to grips with the outbreak of Covid-19 and lockdowns in every major capital city of the world, India helped the Maldives in the evacuation of its citizens from China's Wuhan and deployed a 14-member Rapid Response Team consisting of doctors and paramedics to guide the Maldivian authorities and personnel in tackling Covid-19.

India also sent large shipments of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol tablets to Brazil, the United States (US) and South Africa and more than 140 other nations also received essential medical supplies from India under Operation Sanjivani. Brazil, Morocco, South Africa and Saudi Arabia also will receive vaccines from India under the commercial agreement signed with Serum Institute of India (SII).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will continue to prioritise the healthcare needs of its people as well for humanity at large as governments across the world try to end the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi in his speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last October had highlighted that India continues to remain the ‘pharmacy of the world’ and is committed to ensuring that nations across the world get the requisite amount of medical help in times of crisis. “As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today, India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” the Prime Minister had said.

Here is a list of countries which has received vaccines from India:

Bhutan - Bhutan received the first gift consignment of SII-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca-developed Covishield vaccines on Wednesday. The Indian Air Force delivered the first consignment of 150,000 doses to Bhutan.

Maldives - India dispatched 100,000 doses of SII’s Covishield vaccine to Male on Wednesday.

Bangladesh - Bangladesh received 2 million doses of SII’s Covishield on Thursday. The Bangladesh government thanked its counterpart for the vaccines and called the shipments ‘a gift’ from its neighbouring country.

Nepal - Nepal received 1 million doses of SII’s Covishield on Thursday from India. Nepal called the gesture a reflection of India's abiding friendship and commitment with the nation.

The following countries will receive Covishield under grant assistance from India on Friday:

Myanmar - 1.5 million doses

Seychelles - 50,000 doses

Mauritius - 150,000 doses

India will also dispatch on Friday Covishield vaccines to these countries under the commercial agreement:

Brazil - 2 million doses

Morocco - 2 million doses