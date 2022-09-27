India sends strong message to Pakistan on forcible conversion of Sikh teacher

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the Government of India has raised with the Pakistan government the incident of the alleged kidnapping and forceful conversion of a woman Sikh teacher in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 20.

In a reply to the National Minorities Commission (NCM), Jaishankar said the Centre has conveyed its "grave concerns at such a shocking and deplorable incident.

“The GoI has also shared its expectations that the Pakistan Government will sincerely probe it and take strict action against those responsible for this incident. Pakistan has also been called upon to ensure the safety and welfare of the members of the minority communities in the country, including their places of worship,” the EAM further said in its reply.

The Sikh woman was reportedly was abducted at gunpoint and forcibly married to her abductor in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

On August 22, NCM chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura had written to Jaishankar requesting him to take up the matter with his counterpart in Pakistan so that this type of incident is not repeated and appropriate steps are taken to prevent and combat hate, and secure the safety of Sikhs in Pakistan.

Jaishankar wrote back to the NCM chief on September 17 that the government has taken note of the incident and as soon as the report of the incident was received, it raised the matter with the Pakistan government through diplomatic channels.

