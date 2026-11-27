With China and Turkey supplying hardware, the US giving more teeth to F-16 fighters, and Saudi Arabia providing capital for Pakistan’s military capabilities, India has decided to further strengthen its western border by deploying a fifth S-400 air defence system to guard the 740km Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir, according to two top officials aware of the matter.
At present, three S-400 long-range systems to counter aerial threats are deployed in Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, and a fourth is deployed in Assam to protect the 1126km long Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.
S-400 purchase from Russia
While the Union government remains tight-lipped on national security, the officials cited above told HT that an Indian Air Force (IAF) pre-dispatch inspection team will visit Russia next month, and a fifth S-400 system will be ready for deployment by February 2027.
The S-400 system, of which India is seeking to buy another five from Russia in the coming year, can counter ballistic missiles, aircraft, unmanned combat air systems, kamikaze drones, and loitering ammunition from a range of 40km to 400 km. The S-400 proved itself during Operation Sindoor, ensuring that no ballistic missile or rocket fired by Pakistan hit the Indian territory, apart from knocking down Pakistani fighters, AEW&C aircraft, and ELINT platforms from the skies till as far as west of the Indus.
India prepares against Chinese threat
In the backdrop of China planning to supply J-35 fifth-generation fighters to Rawalpindi in 2027, India has decided to manufacture and acquire long-range stand-off weapons and loitering ammunition to counter Chinese long-range air-to-air missiles such as the PL-15 E (Extended), and air defence systems such as the HQ 9BE. PAF used Chinese J-10 fighters in tandem with Swedish AWACS to fire 200km range twin-data link PL-15 E missiles during Op Sindoor.{{/usCountry}}
In the backdrop of China planning to supply J-35 fifth-generation fighters to Rawalpindi in 2027, India has decided to manufacture and acquire long-range stand-off weapons and loitering ammunition to counter Chinese long-range air-to-air missiles such as the PL-15 E (Extended), and air defence systems such as the HQ 9BE. PAF used Chinese J-10 fighters in tandem with Swedish AWACS to fire 200km range twin-data link PL-15 E missiles during Op Sindoor.{{/usCountry}}
“We know the future war will be without contact with stand-off weapons. “Whoever has a longer-range missile and better anti-missile capability will have an edge,” said a top military officer.
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The second official cited above said that India is aware that Beijing and Ankara are bolstering Pakistan militarily, Washington is providing an F-16 upgradation package, and Riyadh is releasing capital as compensation for Mecca Alliance support against Iranian-backed Houthis. Though Pakistan is seeking IMF support and has low forex reserves, it is buying eight Yuan (Hangor)-class AIP diesel attack submarines from China (over $5 billion), with one already deployed by the Pakistan Navy in June 2026, he added. Meanwhile, Turkey is upgrading its Agosta 90 B submarines and supplying long-range kamikaze drones to Pakistan, and China has already supplied armed Wing Loong II missile firing drones to boost Pakistan’s military-aerial capability, the people said.
In light of the national security assessment emanating from these acquisitions, coupled with the cross-border terror threat from Pakistan, India is preparing to bolster not only on long-range air-to -air, air-to-ground and ground-to-ground stand-off weapons but also upgrade its border infrastructure on the LAC, the officials added.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.