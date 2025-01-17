India, Singapore working on green energy corridor, data corridor

New Delhi: India and Singapore’s work on creating a green energy corridor and a data corridor have been in focus during Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s ongoing visit to the country, a senior Indian official said on Friday. Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam with his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi on Friday (ANI)

There is already work going on for setting up a green hydrogen corridor between the eastern part of India and Singapore and the two sides are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard, secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar in the external affairs ministry said.

This green corridor includes a link from Tuticorin and another from Paradip in Odisha, Mazumdar told a media briefing. An MoU is expected to be signed during Tharman’s trip to Odisha state.

The data corridor is an important venture between Gujarat’s GIFT City and Singapore that is being discussed though no MoUs are expected to be finalised during the current visit, he said.

Tharman, who is accompanied by several ministers and a large business delegation, said on Thursday that the proposed data corridor will allow the “safe and trusted” exchange of data between financial institutions, while the renewable energy corridor will facilitate sustainable development.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that seven MoUs are expected to be signed during Tharman’s visit to Odisha, including five pacts between businesses and two between the Singapore and Odisha governments for skill development.

Mazumdur said the two sides are eyeing MoUs in areas such as green hydrogen, green shipping, an industrial park, petrochemical complexes, and skill development, especially for semiconductor manufacturing.

Cooperation with Singapore in the field of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) for aerospace too has gained importance, especially since Indian airlines now have 1,500 aircraft on order, he said. This area has significant potential for generating employment and creating value addition, thus making India an MRO hub for others.

While Singapore is a strong MRO centre, it has certain limitations in terms of land, manpower and resources, Mazumdar said. “They are looking to work with us and we are looking to work with them,” he said, noting that two of the world’s foremost MRO players – ST Engineering and SIA Engineering – are based in Singapore and would like to partner with India to develop the sector.