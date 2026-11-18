India is sitting on an "economic disaster" with massive unemployment and a broken manufacturing base, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said at Columbia University, triggering a political slugfest in India, with the BJP launching an attack on the Congress leader.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, poses for a selfie with attendees after a conversation and open Q&A session with students, faculty, and academics at Columbia University in New York. (PTI)

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Addressing a gathering at Columbia University on Tuesday, the Congress MP said that the media could brush aside what he called “the reality” that ”India is sitting on an economic disaster".

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“The blunt thing is: India is sitting on an economic disaster. That’s the reality. And one can brush it aside. The media can brush it aside. But India’s got a massive unemployment problem. India has got a massive problem with its education system,” Gandhi told his audience.

The 56-year-old opposition leader linked these issues to the broader cycle of protests that have rocked India and the world over the last year.

“Why is it happening in one way in the United States? Why is it happening in Brazil? Why is it happening in so many different places? So it can’t be that all these countries are coming to the same conclusion at the same time. So, to me, you can’t separate what is happening in India or what is happening in France with what is happening on the planet, with what is happening to the larger economic substrate. To me, a lot of this is connected,” Gandhi said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, he also noted that India’s lower costs and larger population made it relatively easier for the country to provide jobs for its youth, compared with countries like the United States or Germany. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he also noted that India’s lower costs and larger population made it relatively easier for the country to provide jobs for its youth, compared with countries like the United States or Germany. {{/usCountry}}

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Gandhi also reiterated his broader claims about electoral malpractice in India,

“The idea is to restore the electoral system. Without that, nothing is going to happen, and we are working on that. We have a lot of proof on electoral malpractice. There are many people now in the system who are very scared, who are now speaking to us. I see it in quite a positive light,” he said, while adding that he feared the Indian government would react “violently and aggressively” in the face of growing public pressure.

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Gandhi’s remarks at Columbia University marked the first of his two planned public engagements in the United States. He will speak at the University of Chicago on Wednesday.

BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi

The BJP on Wednesday accused Gandhi of “repeatedly making false statements” during his foreign visits with the sole intention of “undermining India's progress and weakening the country's growing international image”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said: "Whenever Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he makes false statements. His sole intention is to undermine India's progress and weaken the strong international image that the country is building."

Bhatia alleged that Gandhi's remarks were intended to damage India's international standing at a time when the country was making progress on several fronts.

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"Why should the citizens of India feel ashamed because of the statements of a Leader of the Opposition who makes such remarks against the country?" he said.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of anti-India propaganda.”

"Rahul Gandhi's inherent hate for India's progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad. Rahul Gandhi insults the spirit of India's national flag by speaking against Indian democracy," Bhandari said on X.