India, South Korea to expand cooperation in new technologies, semiconductors

New Delhi: India and South Korea explored ways to expand cooperation to new areas such as emerging technologies, semiconductors, green hydrogen and mobility of professionals during a meeting of the bilateral joint commission in Seoul on Wednesday. External affairs minister at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, which is hosting an exhibition of Buddhist art from India. (X/S Jaishankar)

The meeting, co-chaired by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul, also conducted a review of cooperation in areas such as trade, investments, defence and security, science and technology and people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, described the 10th joint commission meeting as comprehensive and productive and said the discussions covered the expanded bilateral ties, cooperation in defence, science and technology, trade and cultural cooperation.

“Also spoke of advancing trilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the developments in the Indo-Pacific, our convergences to challenges in the region and regional & global issues of mutual interest,” he said in the post.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said: “We have become truly important partners for each other and our bilateral exchanges – trade, investments, defence, and science and technology cooperation – have all seen a steady growth.”

He added, “While keeping up the momentum in the traditional areas of cooperation, we would be very much interested now in expanding it to new areas, such as critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors, green hydrogen, human resource mobility, nuclear cooperation, supply chain resilience...to make our ties more contemporary.”

The external affairs ministry said in a readout that the meeting was a platform for a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation. As part of the discussions on “developments of common interest and concern” in the Indo-Pacific, the two sides shared perspectives on their respective visions and strategies for the region, the readout added.

Jaishankar was in South Korea during March 5-6 as part of a two-nation tour that will also take him to Japan. While in Seoul, he met Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, trade minister Ahn Dukgeun and the director of the National Security Office, Chang Ho-jin.

He had an interactive discussion with heads of Korean think tanks, academics, business and the Indian diaspora in ROK, and spoke about India’s foreign policy and the potential for India-South Korea relations.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar delivered a speech at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy on the theme of “Broadening horizons: India and Korea in the Indo-Pacific”, highlighting ways in which the two countries can work together for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond by building supply chain resilience, leveraging complementary technology strengths, and creating connectivity.

Jaishankar also met a delegation led by the mayor of Gimhae city, the sister city of Ayodhya. India’s ancient bond with the Korean people is reflected in Princess Suriratna from Ayodhya, who is known as Queen Heo Hwang-ok in South Korea. He received a book written by Monk Domyung on Korea’s historical association with ancient India and Buddhism and visited an exhibition at the National Museum of Korea showcasing India’s Buddhist heritage.